Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $35.03 million and $54,828.42 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00039925 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00032891 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

