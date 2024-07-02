Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.14 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $240.02 million and $1.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.18 or 0.05496696 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00044983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,646,392 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,266,392 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.