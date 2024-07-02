Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0290 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $154,905.96 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,695.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.52 or 0.00616512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00119958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00269329 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00045121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00071049 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

