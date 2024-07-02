CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

CF Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 97.2% per year over the last three years.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $97.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.57. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

