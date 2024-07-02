Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 733 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

