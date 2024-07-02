Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 640 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

