Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 640 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
