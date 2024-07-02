Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 195.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,646 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,279,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $137,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,499,762 shares of company stock worth $951,294,838. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

