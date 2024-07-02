9,470 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

