Chapin Davis Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $182.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

