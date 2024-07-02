Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $228.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

