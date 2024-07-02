Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Norfolk Southern Price Performance
NSC opened at $214.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.10 and a 200-day moving average of $239.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.
Insider Activity
In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.
View Our Latest Research Report on NSC
Norfolk Southern Profile
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Norfolk Southern
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.