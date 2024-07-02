Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vistra by 17.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

