Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 9.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after acquiring an additional 169,117 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $37,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 112,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Camping World Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.14 and a beta of 2.54.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,249.69%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

