Chapin Davis Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHV opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
