2,446 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

