Chapin Davis Inc. Buys New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $801,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,336,000 after purchasing an additional 295,750 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 723,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,544,000 after purchasing an additional 190,960 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.57. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.