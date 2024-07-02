Chapin Davis Inc. Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $136.97 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

