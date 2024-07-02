Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $253,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 549,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,792.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 17.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

