Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mesoblast Stock Down 0.4 %

MESO opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Mesoblast Limited has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

