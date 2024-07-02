1,509 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Acquired by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.0 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $171.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

