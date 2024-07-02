Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,082 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 422,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 856,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after acquiring an additional 856,721 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brady by 2,366.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,452,000 after purchasing an additional 792,094 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Brady by 2,520.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 447,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,138,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Brady by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after buying an additional 158,780 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Price Performance

Brady stock opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. Brady Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,573,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

