CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 246,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CVR Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

