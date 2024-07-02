DGS Capital Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,548 shares of company stock worth $12,180,239. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

