Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $394.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

