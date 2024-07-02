Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Cut by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

