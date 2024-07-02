Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Down 13.8% in June

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the May 31st total of 312,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QRTEP opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71.

Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement

About Qurate Retail

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.87%.



Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

