Short Interest in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Declines By 12.8%

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food
Real Good Food Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGF opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.
Real Good Food Company Profile
The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.
