PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyPid Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PYPD Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid comprises approximately 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.67% of PolyPid as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.59. Equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

