PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
PolyPid stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.59. Equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.
