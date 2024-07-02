QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Singular Research raised QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after buying an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QuinStreet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after buying an additional 114,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after buying an additional 578,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QNST opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

