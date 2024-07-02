QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Singular Research raised QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
QuinStreet Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of QNST opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.58.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
