Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Expands By 22.1%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 786,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,527,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

