Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Expands By 22.1%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 786,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,527,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
