MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 588 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after buying an additional 538,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,558,000 after buying an additional 317,081 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 284,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,655,000 after purchasing an additional 233,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $326.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.41.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.