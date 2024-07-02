Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Declines By 13.3%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RKDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

