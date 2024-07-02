11,143 Shares in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 123,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,811 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 568,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Trading Down 3.6 %

Boston Omaha stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.04 million, a P/E ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vishnu Srinivasan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,742.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,622 shares of company stock worth $1,150,008. Corporate insiders own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOC

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.