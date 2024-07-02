Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

