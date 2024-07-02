Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,620 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 353,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 57.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,432,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.70. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

