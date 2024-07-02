Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,787 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,899 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,961. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

