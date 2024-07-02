Compass Ion Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,929,000 after purchasing an additional 190,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,011 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,576.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 51,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $76.73 and a 1 year high of $97.74.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

