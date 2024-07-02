Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

