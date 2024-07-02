30,859 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

