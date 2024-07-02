Compass Ion Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 179,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 175,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

