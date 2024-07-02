Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSV. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 43,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

DFSV stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.