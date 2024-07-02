Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.98 and its 200-day moving average is $148.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

