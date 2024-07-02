Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $134.93 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

