Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Position in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.23% of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (GABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed equities of financial services firms. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. GABF was launched on May 9, 2022 and is managed by Gabelli.

