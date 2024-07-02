Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWC opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $831.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.17. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $121.61.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

