Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Decreased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 25.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 41.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 71.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 168.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $213.38 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $231.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.73. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

