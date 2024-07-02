Compass Ion Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

