Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.40. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.