HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. HP’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

