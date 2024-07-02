Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $5,154,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 791,145 shares of company stock valued at $673,704,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $914.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $916.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $814.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.86. The firm has a market cap of $869.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.